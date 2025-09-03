Patrick Mahomes Joins Hublot’s Elite As Brand Ambassador

Patrick Mahomes isn’t just rewriting NFL history; he’s now stepping into the world of luxury. Hublot, the Swiss watchmaker that’s famous for their bold designs and precision craftsmanship, has officially announced the 3X Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs QB as its newest brand ambassador.

“Partnering with Hublot is an honor. It’s a brand that understands the value of timeliness, precision, and performance. I’m proud to be a part of a legacy built on mastering time with style,” Mahomes said.

From the Field to Fine Timepieces

Mahomes’ resume reads like a video game: three Super Bowl rings, two league MVP awards, fastest QB to 300 career touchdowns, and the only quarterback to throw for over 5,000 yards in both college and the NFL in a single season.

With a playing style that constantly pushes the limits of what a quarterback can do, Mahomes mirrors Hublot’s philosophy: precision, innovation, and breaking boundaries.

Much like his throws on the field, Mahomes’ approach to life blends ambition, style, and performance. Beyond the stats, he brings a deep appreciation for horology and design, making this partnership a natural fit for fans of both football and fine watches.

A Match Made for Records

Hublot has a history of teaming with some of the greatest athletes in sports—Usain Bolt, Novak Djokovic, Kylian Mbappé, and now Mahomes joins that elite roster.

“There are good players. Great players. And then, there’s Patrick Mahomes! Patrick is a true champion who represents everything that Hublot stands for. He is a leader, he has a vision, he brought a new style of playing for the beauty of the game, all of this with confidence, passion and instinct.

At Hublot we recognize that mindset: a relentless pursuit of excellence, the courage to take risks and do it differently than others, and the dedication to continually break new ground. I have no doubt we’re up to great things next to Patrick and I can’t wait that together we will inspire billions around the world” stated Julien Tornare, Hublot CEO.

For Mahomes, this isn’t just a sponsorship, it’s an extension of the record-breaking mindset that makes him one of the most electrifying athletes of his generation. On the field or on your wrist, Mahomes is a game-changer.