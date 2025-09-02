The Philadelphia Eagles’ most unstoppable play just found the most fitting sponsor. The Bird’s infamous Tush Push, the short-yardage QB shove that drives defenses nuts, is now officially presented by DUDE Wipes, the flushable wipes brand that knows a thing or two about moving piles and cleaning up messes. I mean, could there be a better partnership?

DUDE Wipes, the Shark Tank–backed, leading flushable wipes brand known for its viral and disruptive marketing, just announced its official sponsorship of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Tush Push.

“DUDE Wipes has built one of the most successful and marketable brands in the industry by combining innovation, creativity, and humor,” said Brian Napoli, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. “We are thrilled to welcome DUDE Wipes as a partner of the Philadelphia Eagles and look forward to having fun with their brand, both on and off the field, this season.”

The partnership will include an ongoing series of collaborative social content throughout the 2025 NFL season, product sampling at team-hosted events, and post-game radio highlighting the team’s successful Tush Pushes. The partnership will kick off ahead of the team’s home opener on Thursday, September 4 against the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

“It only feels right for DUDE Wipes to be the official sponsor of the Tush Push,” said Ryan Meegan, CMO and co-founder, DUDE Wipes. “We’re always looking for bold and unconventional ways to inject the brand into cultural conversations in a distinctly DUDE-ified way and this partnership is a perfect fit.”

The announcement follows the brand’s continued momentum in driving viral content, fueling online buzz, and delivering attention-grabbing moments across both the NFL and college football. It is a part of a string of disruptive marketing strategies and partnerships that have not only propelled them to one of the fastest-growing brands in the toilet tissue category, but also helped secure a recent strategic growth investment from TSG Consumer.

For more information on the partnership and to follow along for each DUDE Wipes Tush Push this season, follow DUDE Wipes on Instagram, TikTok, and X, or visit the brand online at DUDEwipes.com.