Super Bowl

The NFL Has Released The Official Super Bowl LXI Logo

The NFL has officially revealed the Super Bowl LXI logo.

The big game heads to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027, marking the first Super Bowl ever played on Valentine’s Day and the latest-ending season in league history.

What do you guys think of it?

