FanDuel Teams Up w/ SEPTA To Restore Broad Street Line Service For Eagles Home Opener

Eagles fans heading to Lincoln Financial Field for Thursday night’s home opener against the Cowboys won’t have to stress about game-day travel. Thanks to a new partnership between FanDuel and SEPTA, Broad Street Line service will be fully restored for the big night, complete with extra Sports Express trains and free rides home.

SEPTA will be running its normal schedule along with special Sports Express service. Before kickoff, trains will run every 10 minutes to handle the wave of midnight green heading south. After the game, 10 Express trains and six Local trains will be ready at NRG Station to get fans back to Center City and beyond. Post-game service will run for about 70 minutes, and fans are encouraged to head straight to the station once the final whistle blows.

The biggest perk? Free rides home. Starting at halftime, FanDuel is covering fares from NRG Station through the end of service, making it a win-win for Eagles Nation.

“We appreciate FanDuel and SEPTA for collaborating to help provide Eagles fans with convenient transportation to-and-from our home opener,” said Don Smolenski, President, Philadelphia Eagles. “Their generous support will assist fans in getting to Lincoln Financial Field so that we can all enjoy the Championship Moment together as we take on the division rival Dallas Cowboys.”

As you might have heard, SEPTA drastically cut service after failing to secure funding to address the transit agency’s $213 million budget deficit. The cuts also included the elimination or reduction of dozens of bus routes.

Many hoped that the Eagles organization would step up to provide service on the BSL for game days, but instead FanDuel stepped up, paying SEPTA $80,000 to restore the service for Thursday’s game only, with $40,000 covering base operations and another $40,000 covering free rides home for Eagles fans.

FanDuel Sports President Mike Raffensperger added, “We know excited Eagles fans are making their travel plans to Lincoln Financial Field for tomorrow as they get ready to watch the team’s home opener. As an official team partner of the Eagles, we are proud to collaborate with SEPTA to make that planning easier by providing fans with free and reliable transportation after the game.”

With SEPTA’s Broad Street Line running from Center City directly to Lincoln Financial Field, the partnership gives fans an affordable, hassle-free way to be part of the season opener atmosphere.

“SEPTA is grateful to FanDuel for stepping up with this sponsorship to restore Sports Express service for the Eagles home opener,” said Scott A. Sauer, General Manager, SEPTA. “This is a challenging time for SEPTA and our customers, but this partnership will ensure that Eagles fans have safe, clean, and reliable service to-and-from the game – and with the added bonus of free rides home.”

SEPTA’s Broad Street Line travels from Center City Philadelphia to Lincoln Financial Field, providing fans with easy transfers from SEPTA’s buses, Regional Rail trains, the Market-Frankford Line [L], and PATCO.

For more information about SEPTA service on Thursday, September 4, visit SEPTA.org.