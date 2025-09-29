Bad Bunny To Headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show In Santa Clara

The NFL’s biggest stage is getting a dose of Latin swagger. Apple Music, Roc Nation, and the NFL announced that three-time GRAMMY winner and global superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Puerto Rican hitmaker, one of the most streamed artists on the planet and a cultural force far beyond music, says the moment goes deeper than just a performance.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown,” Bad Bunny said. “This is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Bad Bunny’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. He’s racked up three GRAMMYs, 12 Latin GRAMMYs, starred in major Hollywood films like Bullet Train and Happy Gilmore 2, and pushed Latin music to the center of global pop culture.

His latest achievement comes on the heels of a record-breaking residency in Puerto Rico and a leading 12 nominations heading into this year’s Latin GRAMMY Awards.

“Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene. His ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage,” said Jon Barker, NFL Senior VP of Global Event Production.

Apple Music’s Oliver Schusser echoed that excitement: “His music hasn’t just broken records — it’s redefined what’s possible for Latin artists on the global stage. We know this show will be unforgettable.”

That said, this decision has sparked plenty of controversy, highlighting deep cultural and political divides in the U.S. While many fans are celebrating the move as a long-overdue moment of representation, critics accuse the NFL of being “too political” or prioritizing identity over broad appeal.

Some detractors have complained about the prospect of a mostly Spanish performance, while others point to Bad Bunny’s past criticism of U.S. immigration policies and his decision to skip American tour dates over ICE concerns, calling his participation hypocritical. Only time will tell how this will all play out.

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched music performance in the world, and recent years have raised the bar. Last year’s show starring Kendrick Lamar and SZA drew a record 133.5 million viewers, surpassing even Michael Jackson’s legendary 1993 performance.

The show will be executive produced by Roc Nation and Jesse Collins, with Hamish Hamilton returning as director. Fans can also tune in to a special Apple Music Halftime Headliner broadcast with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden on September 29.