Seattle Seahawks Officially Enter Sale Process Following Paul Allen Estate Announcement

Less than two weeks after celebrating a second Super Bowl championship, the Seattle Seahawks are officially on the market.

On Wednesday, the Estate of Paul G. Allen announced it has commenced a formal sale process for the reigning Super Bowl champions, fulfilling Allen’s long-expressed directive that his sports holdings eventually be sold and all proceeds directed to philanthropy.

The announcement comes just 10 days after Seattle’s 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium – a rare instance in league history where a Super Bowl champion begins formal sale proceedings in the same year as its championship triumph.

Under terms laid out by Allen’s will and confirmed by the estate, investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins have been retained to lead the multistep sale process. The timeline is expected to stretch through the 2026 NFL offseason, with a final purchase agreement requiring ratification by the league’s ownership body before it is completed.

Allen purchased the franchise in 1997 for $194 million and became a pivotal figure in Seattle sports, famously keeping the team in the city and overseeing more than two decades of growth and on-field success. The Seahawks have reached the playoffs numerous times under his stewardship, including three Super Bowl appearances and two Lombardi Trophies.

Since Allen’s death in 2018, control of the franchise and the Portland Trail Blazers has been in the hands of his estate, led by sister Jody Allen. The estate’s stated intention has been to sell both professional teams and use the proceeds to fund broader philanthropic efforts, a directive now moving forward in earnest.

According to industry estimates, the franchise’s value has soared into the billions. Forbes most recently pegged the Seahawks at around $6.7 billion, with some analysts stating the actual sale could approach or exceed $7 billion, figures that would place Seattle among the most valuable sports franchises in North America.

If that valuation holds, the transaction would surpass the $6.05 billion price paid for the Washington Commanders in 2023 and could rival other record sales like the Boston Celtics franchise deal from 2025.

The sale process officially beginning now reflects both the legal structures surrounding NFL ownership and the practicalities of Allen’s will. Under league rules, an estate cannot serve as the controlling owner indefinitely, so putting the team on the market satisfies both NFL policy and Allen’s philanthropic goals.

For Seahawks fans, the prospect of new ownership brings a mix of curiosity and emotion. The Allen era is deeply entwined with the team’s identity, from historic playoff runs to the passionate “12s” culture that has made Lumen Field one of the loudest homes in football.

While there has been years of speculation about the Seahawks’ eventual sale, the timing, coming off a championship season, provides a financial and symbolic backdrop that could drive significant interest from potential buyers. Names mentioned in industry circles include tech executives and billionaires with ties to the Pacific Northwest, though no formal bids have yet emerged.

Seattle’s leadership structure, from general manager John Schneider to head coach Mike Macdonald, remains in place, and the team plans to continue its offseason operations as normal. That includes navigating free agency, contract negotiations with key contributors from the Super Bowl roster, and other roster moves that will shape the 2026 campaign.

Whatever the ultimate sale price, the transaction marks a major chapter in Seahawks history. The franchise’s rise from a small-market NFC team to Super Bowl champion and multibillion-dollar asset reflects broader shifts in NFL economics, but also the impact of Paul Allen’s decision to invest in and grow the team.

For Seattle and its passionate fanbase, the hope now is that the next owner respects the culture Allen helped foster, one rooted in competitive spirit, community identity and a connection to the city that stretches far beyond Sunday afternoons.