Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show: Patriotism, Performances, Polarization

In a bold move to counter the NFL’s Super Bowl LX halftime spectacle headlined by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA (TPUSA) launched its inaugural “All-American Halftime Show” on February 8, 2026.

Billed as a celebration of “faith, family, and freedom,” the event streamed primarily on YouTube, drawing millions of viewers who sought an alternative to what some conservatives decried as “woke” programming. With performances from country and rock heavyweights Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, the show aimed to evoke traditional American values.

However, it quickly became a flashpoint in the ongoing culture wars, sparking debates over xenophobia, authenticity, and political messaging. As seen in the embedded video of the full show, it was a 30-minute production that blended music, tributes, and subtle jabs at contemporary social issues.

The Show: A Pre-Taped Patriotic Spectacle

The All-American Halftime Show aired coinciding with the Super Bowl’s intermission at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Originally planned to stream on multiple platforms including X (formerly Twitter), TPUSA announced hours before kickoff that licensing restrictions prevented streaming on the Elon Musk-owned site, redirecting audiences to YouTube and the Christian network TBN. The production, which appeared live but was later reported to have been pre-taped in Atlanta, featured a small audience in an undisclosed venue (estimated at fewer than 200 people), creating an intimate, rally-like atmosphere.

Viewership peaked at 6.1 million concurrent watchers on YouTube during the head-to-head overlap with Bad Bunny’s performance, with total views surpassing 19 million by the next day. This paled in comparison to the official halftime’s record-shattering 135 million viewers, but TPUSA hailed it as a success for conservative counterprogramming. The event included donation prompts for TPUSA, tying entertainment to fundraising for the organization’s youth activism and conservative causes.

The Musical Guests: Country Stars and a Rock Icon

TPUSA’s lineup leaned heavily on artists with conservative appeal, delivering a mix of hits, covers, and originals that emphasized Americana themes. The performers were announced just days before the event, building anticipation among right-leaning fans.

Brantley Gilbert : Kicking off the show, the Georgia-born country rocker set a defiant tone with “Real American” and his chart-topper “Dirt Road Anthem.” Gilbert’s gravelly voice and patriotic lyrics aligned perfectly with the event’s ethos, earning cheers for lines evoking rural pride and resilience.

: Kicking off the show, the Georgia-born country rocker set a defiant tone with “Real American” and his chart-topper “Dirt Road Anthem.” Gilbert’s gravelly voice and patriotic lyrics aligned perfectly with the event’s ethos, earning cheers for lines evoking rural pride and resilience. Gabby Barrett : The American Idol alum brought a softer touch with her breakout hit “I Hope” and “Good Ones.” Barrett, known for her faith-based music and family-oriented image, represented the “family” pillar of TPUSA’s messaging, performing with poise amid the event’s charged atmosphere.

: The American Idol alum brought a softer touch with her breakout hit “I Hope” and “Good Ones.” Barrett, known for her faith-based music and family-oriented image, represented the “family” pillar of TPUSA’s messaging, performing with poise amid the event’s charged atmosphere. Lee Brice : Brice delivered “Drinkin’ Class” and “Hard To Love,” but the highlight was his debut of a new song, “Country Nowadays.” Dedicated to TPUSA’s late founder Charlie Kirk, it included pointed lyrics like “little boys ain’t little girls,” interpreted by many as a nod to anti-trans sentiments. This track underscored the show’s subtle political edge.

: Brice delivered “Drinkin’ Class” and “Hard To Love,” but the highlight was his debut of a new song, “Country Nowadays.” Dedicated to TPUSA’s late founder Charlie Kirk, it included pointed lyrics like “little boys ain’t little girls,” interpreted by many as a nod to anti-trans sentiments. This track underscored the show’s subtle political edge. Kid Rock: As headliner, the Michigan native closed with his rap-rock staple “Bawitdaba” and a cover of Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t.” Entering in jorts and a fedora, Rock promised a “classic rock, in-your-face” set for those who “love America, love football, love Jesus.” His performance drew scrutiny for apparent lip-syncing during “Bawitdaba,” with social media users noting mismatched audio and visuals.

The setlist avoided overt controversy in song choices but leaned into themes of hard work, faith, and national pride, reminiscent of old-school CMT specials.

The Messaging: Faith, Family, Freedom—and a Tribute to Charlie Kirk

At its core, the All-American Halftime Show promoted a vision of America rooted in conservative ideals. TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet described it as having “no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” positioning it as a wholesome alternative to the NFL’s halftime. Performances included nods to Christianity, traditional gender roles, and patriotism, with Brice’s dedication to Kirk—a vocal conservative who passed away in 2025—adding an emotional layer.

The event emerged from years of Kirk’s criticism of Super Bowl halftimes, evolving into a formal counterprogram after Bad Bunny’s announcement sparked outrage among conservatives. President Donald Trump himself dismissed Bad Bunny as a “terrible choice,” fueling the narrative that the official show was anti-American. TPUSA’s production avoided direct attacks but implicitly contrasted with Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language set and pro-immigrant stance.

The Controversy: Culture Wars, Accusations, and Backlash

While TPUSA touted the show as unifying, it ignited fierce debate. Critics labeled it a “MAGA grift” and “xenophobic stunt,” born from discomfort with a Latino artist performing in Spanish. Bad Bunny, a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico and critic of ICE and Trump policies, became a symbol of the divide, with figures like Megyn Kelly calling his performance a “middle finger to the rest of America.”

Kid Rock’s involvement amplified scrutiny, as lyrics from his 2000 song “Cool, Daddy Cool” resurfaced, referencing underage girls and prompting accusations of hypocrisy in a “family-friendly” event. His alleged lip-syncing further fueled mockery, with “lip-sync” trending on X.

Political commentator Candace Owens accused TPUSA of inflating viewership numbers, calling it a “scam” despite the organization’s claims. The pre-taped revelation added to perceptions of inauthenticity. Supporters praised it as a “real” American alternative, while detractors dismissed it as “cringe” and divisive. Even country star Zach Bryan called it “embarrassing as hell.”

A Divided Reception and Lasting Impact

TPUSA’s halftime show underscored America’s cultural fractures, offering a glimpse into parallel media ecosystems where entertainment doubles as political statement. For conservatives, it was a win—boosting donations and visibility. For critics, it exemplified exclusionary nationalism. As debates rage on social media, the event may inspire future alternatives, proving that even halftime can become a battleground for hearts, minds, and wallets.