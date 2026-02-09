Seahawks Defense Overwhelms Drake Maye, Patriots in Super Bowl LX Win

Defense carried the Seattle Seahawks to the top of the NFL once again.

Twelve years after winning their first Super Bowl behind a dominant defensive unit, the Seahawks leaned on a familiar formula Sunday night, overwhelming rookie quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in a 29-13 victory in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

Seattle’s defense controlled the game from start to finish, sacking Maye six times, intercepting him twice and forcing a fumble in a performance that left little doubt about the outcome well before the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Uchenna Nwosu’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter effectively sealed the win, pushing the Seahawks’ lead to 22-0.

The victory gave Seattle its second Super Bowl title and provided a measure of closure following its painful loss to New England 11 years ago, when a last-minute interception at the goal line ended what appeared to be a championship run. This time, there was no late drama required.

The Seahawks forced eight punts and allowed the Patriots to cross midfield just three times — once on the opening drive and twice in the fourth quarter, after the game had largely been decided. New England did not score until the final period.

Seattle struck first with an efficient opening drive that ended in a 33-yard Jason Myers field goal. Myers accounted for all of the Seahawks’ first-half points, connecting from 33, 39 and 41 yards as Seattle built a 9-0 halftime lead.

Kenneth Walker III was the engine of the offense, finishing with 135 rushing yards and adding 26 receiving yards. His runs of 30 and 29 yards early in the second quarter helped set up Myers’ second field goal and kept Seattle in favorable down-and-distance situations throughout the night.

Quarterback Sam Darnold’s numbers were modest (19 of 38 passing), but he avoided mistakes and made timely plays. After Seattle recovered a Maye fumble late in the third quarter, Darnold connected with tight end A.J. Barner, who slipped behind the defense for a 16-yard touchdown that made it 19-0.

New England’s defense kept the game from turning into a runaway early. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez broke up multiple passes in the first half, including a deep shot intended for Rashid Shaheed and a goal-line throw to Jaxon Smith-Njigba just before halftime. Smith-Njigba, who was named Offensive Player of the Year last week, was limited to four catches for 27 yards on 12 targets.

Smith-Njigba briefly left the game in the third quarter after taking a hard hit but returned in the fourth.

Still, the night belonged to Seattle’s defense, which drew comparisons to the “Legion of Boom” units that led the franchise to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014. The similarities were not accidental.

Like those earlier teams, this group is guided by a defensive-minded head coach. Mike Macdonald, hired in 2024, was encouraged by team chair Jody Allen and general manager John Schneider to maintain the identity that had long defined Seahawks football.

“That’s something that Jody and John felt strongly about,” Macdonald said earlier in the week. “Our spirit is kind of unique to us. It’s evolved, but it’s still rooted in the foundation of the Seahawks that people are familiar with.”

Seattle’s recent drafts played a major role in the championship run. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, safety Nick Emmanwori, defensive end Derick Hall and defensive tackle Byron Murphy (all 25 or younger) were central figures in Sunday’s win. Hall and Murphy each recorded two sacks, consistently collapsing the pocket around Maye.

The Seahawks also blended youth with experience, adding veterans who fit seamlessly into the roster. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, released by the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, led Seattle with six catches for 61 yards. Linebacker Ernest Jones, another former Ram, led the team with eight tackles.

For the Patriots, the loss denied the franchise a chance at a seventh Super Bowl title. Still, the season marked a clear step forward after several years of instability following Tom Brady’s departure.

First-year head coach Mike Vrabel helped restore structure and identity. Maye, the 23-year-old quarterback, led the NFL in completion percentage (72%) and passer rating (113.5) during the regular season and showed poise throughout the postseason run.

Seattle, meanwhile, found redemption with Darnold, who spent years searching for consistency after being drafted third overall by the New York Jets in 2018. Darnold threw 14 interceptions during the regular season but finished the Super Bowl without a turnover.

Darnold said earlier in the week that learning to move on from mistakes was the biggest lesson from his early career struggles.

On Sunday night, Seattle didn’t need perfection. Its defense delivered dominance — and another championship followed.