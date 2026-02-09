Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Celebration of Culture Amid Controversy

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, marked a groundbreaking moment in entertainment history.

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, became the first Latin artist to headline the event with a performance delivered predominantly in Spanish. The 13-minute spectacle was a vibrant explosion of reggaeton rhythms, cultural pride, and high-energy choreography, drawing an estimated 135 million viewers and setting a new record for the most-watched halftime show ever. With its mix of hit songs, surprise celebrity appearances, and pointed social messaging, the show not only entertained but also sparked intense debate, underscoring the intersection of music, politics, and identity in modern America.

The Show: A High-Octane Tribute to Puerto Rican Roots

Bad Bunny kicked off the performance emerging from a field of sugarcane stalks, symbolizing Puerto Rico’s agricultural heritage and colonial history. Dressed in an off-white custom Zara outfit, including a jersey emblazoned with his last name “Ocasio” and the number “64” (a nod to Puerto Rico’s area code), he commanded the stage with unapologetic flair. The setlist was a career-spanning medley, featuring fan favorites like “Baile Inolvidable,” “DtMF,” and other tracks from his discography, blending reggaeton, trap, and Latin pop into a seamless, dance-driven narrative.

The production was visually stunning: Dancers in colorful costumes evoked Puerto Rican festivals, with pyrotechnics, laser lights, and massive LED screens projecting images of the island’s landscapes and flags. A particularly memorable moment came when Bad Bunny orchestrated a live wedding for a couple on stage, signing their marriage license himself as a witness—a heartfelt gesture that added a personal, romantic touch to the extravaganza. The energy was infectious, turning the stadium into one massive party, with the crowd chanting along despite the language barrier for many non-Spanish speakers. As one reviewer noted, it was a “joyful celebration of Latino heritage” that transformed the Super Bowl into a global cultural event.

Surprise Guests: A Star-Studded Latin Extravaganza

No Super Bowl halftime show is complete without cameos, and Bad Bunny delivered an all-star lineup that amplified the show’s themes of unity and diversity. Ricky Martin, the trailblazing Puerto Rican icon, joined for a high-energy duet, bringing his signature charisma to the stage and paying homage to Latin music’s evolution. Lady Gaga made a show-stopping appearance, collaborating on a remix that blended her pop prowess with Bad Bunny’s urban beats, creating an electrifying crossover moment that had the audience roaring.

Cardi B and Karol G added fierce feminine energy, rapping and singing alongside Bad Bunny in segments that highlighted empowerment and Latinx representation. Young Miko, an up-and-coming Puerto Rican rapper, brought fresh vibes with her trap-infused verses, representing the next generation of talent. Non-musical celebrities Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba appeared in choreographed skits, emphasizing cultural pride—Pascal, known for his Chilean roots, and Alba, with her Mexican heritage, added Hollywood star power. Social media influencer Alix Earle rounded out the guests, engaging in dance routines that bridged pop culture and digital fame. These appearances weren’t just cameos; they reinforced the show’s multicultural ethos, with each guest contributing to a narrative of shared Latin American identity.

The Messaging: Love, Unity, and a Stand Against Division

At its core, Bad Bunny’s performance was more than entertainment—it was a statement. The artist, known for his activism, wove messages of inclusion throughout the show. He proclaimed, “Together, we are America,” a direct call for unity in a divided nation, especially resonant amid ongoing debates over immigration and cultural representation. Closing with the line, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” Bad Bunny spiked a football in triumph, symbolizing resilience against adversity.

This messaging drew from Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican roots, transforming the halftime into a revolutionary showcase of the island’s history and culture. Elements like the sugarcane field and references to Puerto Rican icons highlighted themes of colonialism, identity, and pride, making the performance a subtle yet powerful commentary on Latino contributions to American society. For many viewers, it was an uplifting affirmation; for others, it felt politically charged, especially given Bad Bunny’s past criticisms of U.S. policies toward Puerto Rico and immigration.

The Controversy: Backlash from Politics to Language

The show didn’t come without its detractors. Even before kickoff, Bad Bunny’s selection sparked outrage from conservative figures. Former NFL player Jack Brewer called it “lunacy,” criticizing the NFL’s diversity efforts. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski threatened heightened ICE presence at the event, slamming Bad Bunny for his anti-ICE stance and decision to avoid U.S. tours due to immigration fears.

Post-performance, President Donald Trump labeled it “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER” and a “slap in the face to our country,” echoing complaints that the predominantly Spanish-language set alienated English-speaking audiences. Critics on social media decried it as an “abomination,” frustrated by the lack of English lyrics. In response, Turning Point USA hosted an alternative “All-American” halftime stream featuring Kid Rock and others.

Despite the backlash, supporters praised the show for its authenticity and boldness, arguing it reflected America’s diverse fabric. The controversy only amplified its reach, with the full performance racking up over 30 million YouTube views in its first day.

In the end, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was a triumph of cultural expression, proving that music can bridge divides even as it ignites them. Whether viewed as a party or a protest, it undeniably left an indelible mark on the Super Bowl legacy. For the full experience, check out the embedded video of the entire show below.