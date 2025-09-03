Prime Video To Premiere Saquon Barkley Documentary On October 9th

Philadelphia Eagles fans, mark your calendars. Prime Video has officially announced that Saquon, the feature-length documentary chronicling NFL superstar Saquon Barkley, will premiere Thursday, October 9, coinciding with the highly anticipated Thursday Night Football showdown between the Eagles and the New York Giants.

Executive-produced by Martin Scorsese, the documentary offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at Barkley’s journey from promising rookie to Super Bowl champion, highlighting the hurdles he overcame along the way—including ACL recovery, contract drama, and navigating life off the field as a devoted father, husband, and friend.

When Saquon Barkley lifted the Lombardi Trophy in Eagles green, it wasn’t just a career milestone—it was the culmination of a journey defined by resilience, focus, and unshakable self-belief.

The film takes viewers inside the locker room and onto the practice field, showing Barkley methodically regaining his explosive athleticism while dealing with tense contract negotiations. But the heart of the documentary lies off the gridiron, portraying the man behind the stats: a player whose identity and priorities extend far beyond touchdowns and yardage.

Fans can check out the teaser below and get ready to witness the highs, lows, and triumphs of Saquon Barkley’s incredible journey come October 9.

Production and Talent

Presented by Prime Video Sports, Skydance Sports, and Expanded Media, Saquon is produced by NFL Films Productions, LBI, and Vision26 Studios. Directed by Alex Pappas, the film boasts a powerhouse executive team, including Martin Scorsese, Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, Jon Weinbach, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Rick Yorn, Ken Katz, Julie Yorn, and Ron Burkle. Producers include Patrick Walmsley and Mason Eways.

The documentary will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, giving fans everywhere the chance to see the full story of one of the NFL’s most electrifying running backs.