XFL Informing Players It is Suspending Play Due to Coronavirus

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering the measures other leagues are taking, but today the XFL reportedly has told its players that they are suspending play.
Hearing that XFL has informed players it is suspending play.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 12, 2020
The league’s second birth has been much more well received than the first time around 20 years ago, and the leagues eight teams had played five games apiece heading into this weekend.
The Houston Roughnecks so far had been the best team in the league winning all five of its games.
UPDATE: 7:18pm EDT – The XFL released the following statement.
