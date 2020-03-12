Connect with us

XFL

XFL Informing Players It is Suspending Play Due to Coronavirus

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering the measures other leagues are taking, but today the XFL reportedly has told its players that they are suspending play.

The league’s second birth has been much more well received than the first time around 20 years ago, and the leagues eight teams had played five games apiece heading into this weekend.

The Houston Roughnecks so far had been the best team in the league winning all five of its games.

UPDATE: 7:18pm EDT – The XFL released the following statement.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Archives

Categories

Sports Gab Network

Show Your Team Spirit

Shop for NFL Gear at Fanatics!

NFL Gridiron Gab Newsletter

Sign up to receive our NFL Gridiron Gab newsletter, and keep up to date with all the latest NFL news.

Recent Comments

Meta

More in XFL