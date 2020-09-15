Who Will Win the MVP This Year?

The NFL MVP award over the years belonged to quarterbacks, and the trend stuck in 2019 with Lamar Jackson’s win. Keeping up with traditions, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the front-runner for 2020. Fresh off a winning streak at Super Bowl 54, beating the San Francisco 49ers, Mahomes received a massive contract expansion, extending his stay at Kansas City Chiefs for the foreseeable future.

This isn’t Mahomes’ first rodeo. The star quarterback won the MVP award back in 2018 but had to give the following season a miss due to a kneecap injury. The Chiefs backed up their MVP through the period, offering him a huge 10-year contract worth $504 million—a first in the history of the NFL.

Can Lamar Jackson Steal a Win?

All odds were stacked against Jackson when the 21-year old QB joined the NFL in 2018. But he quickly proved the sceptics wrong by being the 17th quarterback in the last two decades to pick up the award. Marshal Faulk in 2000, Shaun Alexander in 2001, LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006, and Adrian Peterson in 2012 are the only non-QB MVPs of this millennium.

Jackson’s 2019 campaign came as a shock to many. He began the season as a +4100 long shot and ended with 36 touchdowns and 3,127 passing yards while throwing just six interceptions. Jackson even broke Michael Virk’s record for the most rushing yards for a quarterback in a single season. It’s safe to say Jackson is a strong contender for the title in 2020.

Christian McCaffrey Isn’t Far Behind

Coming in a close +1000, Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey is on the race for 2,500 total yards and is currently projected to score 20+ touchdowns this season. This would certainly put his name on the list of NFL greats. Although Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook are close behind, their current form isn’t enough to help them take home the MVP award.

While Kamara is nursing an ankle, injury sustained in a bout against Drew Brees, Cook has been more of a workhorse this season. But his performance hasn’t been impressive enough to earn him a spot at the big leagues.

What About Brady and Murray?

Tom Brady’s sudden decision to leave New England for Tampa Bay caused ripples throughout the Super Bowl dashboard, significantly affecting his chances for an MVP win. Brady began the season at +2800, but his decision to join the Buccaneers dropped the points to +1200. However, he will be surrounded by young blood in the Sunshine State, giving the 43-year-old a fair chance of shooting for the win.

The reason Murray’s points decreased in the first place was the addition of Arizona Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins, who is undoubtedly among the best top wide receivers in the NFL today. Murray’s solid performance at the previous season gives him a fighting chance this year, which is precisely why the bookmakers are keen on keeping him in this race. Follow this link to learn more about gambling on NFL.