What To Expect From The NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is just around the corner, and with it comes a revived sense of hope for certain franchises. Naturally, every team wants to improve on last year, and the draft is a great way to add quality and future prospects. Teams who didn’t make the postseason are hoping that a high pick will quickly change their fortunes.

From April 29th to May 1st, there will be a lot of uncertainty for teams with players moving up or down the board as they react to previous picks. However, amongst all the moving parts, what can we expect?

Trevor Lawrence to go #1

Benjamin Franklin once said, “nothing is certain except death and taxes.” You can add the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting Trevor Lawrence to that list. The former Clemson quarterback has a lot resting on his shoulders and is considered one of the best prospects ever, described as a once-in-a-generation talent.

Trevor Lawrence is such a safe bet to go number one that you would question is it even worth the money. NFL Draft betting is commonplace, but not everyone knows how to get the best from it. With the number 1 pick blatantly obvious, the best nfl betting tip may be to do some research on putting a wager on another pick. The odds for Trevor Lawrence might not be in your favor, but guessing where Justin Fields might go could be worth the bet.

Patriots Activity

Speaking of Justin Fields, the Patriots need a QB. After losing Tom Brady to newly crowned Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay, they tried Cam Newton on a one-year deal, but the former MVP was in and out of the line-up, never really gaining any form. They picked him up again this year, but the rumor mill seems to indicate they’re still on the market for a starting QB.

Enter Justin Fields. Currently, the New England outfit holds the 15th pick and is more known for trading down than up. Though, in those years, they did have a certain Tom Brady. Bill Belichick is keen to prove he can do it without Brady, and what better way than trading up for a highly touted QB prospect that he can mold into a Patriots legend. They may try and move up to secure a top prospect based on how quickly the top QBs go.

San Francisco QB decision

The San Francisco 49ers made the Super Bowl as recently as two seasons ago. That is, they are not that far away. Although they missed the playoffs last year, Kyle Shanahan will address much of their issues with their nine picks in this draft.

The best of which is the 3rd overall pick. In a draft brimming with QB talent, improving on Jimmy Garoppolo and trading him could be worth it in the long run. He’s a great game manager, but to take things to the next level, the Niners need to punt on a top talent, someone like Mac Jones from Alabama.

With the draft quickly approaching, many teams will be planning for the weeks ahead. However, the three days often see plenty of activity with some unforeseen trades. What is certain is the hope these young players will be bringing to their new teams.