Washington Redskins to Chat with High Profile QB’s Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa

You wouldn’t think that the Redskins would be thinking about taking a quarterback in round one of the 2020 NFL Draft after picking Dwayne Haskins last season with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but that’s not stopping the Skins from talking about players under center.

Reports are the Redskins are going to bring in two very high profile quarterbacks that could be gone in round one of the 2020 NFL Draft, that being LSU’s Joe Burrow and Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.

The Redskins are bringing in Joe Burrow and Tua for meetings. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 26, 2020

Ron Rivera says meeting with Burrow and Tua is not just due diligence. They’re real meetings. Rivera likes Dwayne Haskins but says all options are on table. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 26, 2020

It’s interesting that the Redskins are talking publicly about quarterbacks, but it also could be a motivator for Haskins, who last season threw for 1365 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games, seven starts.

Many think that Burrow is a lock to go number one overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, and many feel Tagovailoa is going to wind up with the Miami Dolphins, who need a quarterback.

Could the Redskins pull a stunt like what the Arizona Cardinals did last year in the draft? They basically dumped Josh Rosen, who was a first-round pick in 2018, and took QB Kyler Murray first overall.

As of now it looks like a smart move, as Murray had a very good rookie season, while Rosen, traded to Miami, spent most of the season wearing a baseball cap on the sidelines.