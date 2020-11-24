Updated Week 12 Look at How Would the Playoffs Line Up if the NFL Season Ended Today

It’s turkey time which means that things are heating up in the National Football League with a month and a week to go in the regular season.

Teams are starting to round into form for a postseason run, and some teams it looks as if are already starting to run out of gas.

Last week we gave you a week 11 look at how the playoffs would line up for the AFC and the NFC, and after a week of action here we are again to give you an updated look at what teams are in, which ones are out, and the matchups we may see in the postseason should it start right now.

NFC

#1 Seed – 8-2 New Orleans Saints

The Saints continue to play well despite missing future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees. This week they turned to Taysom Hill who many think will eventually be the team’s starter, and he came through with a big outing as the team beat up the rival Falcons 24-9.

#2 7-3 Los Angeles Rams vs #7 6-4 Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles came up with a huge win Monday night against the scuffling Buccaneers, and they look like a lot like the team that made it to the Super Bowl two seasons ago. The Cardinals hung tough with the Seahawks on Thursday, but just couldn’t make the plays to get the win. It would be a fun battle between Jared Goff and Kyler Murray.

#3 Green Bay Packers 7-3 vs #6 7-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers against Tom Brady in a round one battle would have great appeal and likely be a prime-time matchup that first weekend. The Bucs fell to the Rams Monday night at home, and they are back to being world beaters one week, and inconsistent the next. Green Bay suffered a big road loss at Indianapolis in overtime 34-31 Sunday, and have a home prime-time game Sunday night against the Bears looking to rebound.

#4 Philadelphia Eagles 3-6-1 vs #5 7-3 Seattle Seahawks

The NFC East is very much up for grabs still, and the Thanksgiving game between the Redskins and Cowboys, who both got wins last week, could go a long way in deciding it. For now, the Eagles maintain the division lead despite losses the last two weeks to the Giants and Browns. Monday could be a playoff preview, as Philly will play host to the Seahawks, who are coming off the win last Thursday against Arizona.

Outside Looking in: #8 Chicago Bears 5-5, #9 Minnesota Vikings 4-6, #10 Detroit Lions 4-6, #11 San Francisco 49’ers 4-6

AFC

#1 Seed – 10-0 Pittsburgh Steelers

Can anyone stop this Steelers team? They dominated the Bengals and Jaguars the last two weeks, two teams they should beat and look good against doing so. They outscored them 63-13, but the competition gets a lot tougher Thursday against their biggest rival in the Ravens. Baltimore might be minus two of their top running backs, but they are still a dangerous foe looking to hand Pittsburgh their first 2020 loss.

#2 Kansas City Chiefs 9-1 vs #7 Las Vegas Raiders 6-4

The Raiders and Chiefs have played two very good games, with Sunday night’s game coming down to the final 30 seconds before a blown coverage allowed the Chiefs to get a big 35-31 win. If there’s a team the Chiefs don’t want to see it’s the Raiders, but it’s also a chance for Pat Mahomes and Kansas City to make a statement as they take out their rivals.

#3 Buffalo Bills 7-3 vs #6 Cleveland Browns 7-3

The Bills are coming off a bye week, and are looking to come off the rest with a chance to keep their lead in the division. They would host the Browns in round one, a team that is led by their run game and little else. Make no mistake, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt can give teams fits, and the Bills run defense will have their work cut out for them in a wild card game in the AFC

#4 Indianapolis Colts 7-3 vs #5 Tennessee Titans 7-3

A great game between two AFC South foes that would see the Colts have the home field for this round one matchup. Indy kept the lead in the division after a gutsy OT win over Aaron Rodgers and the Pack on Sunday. Right now the Colts win the tie-breaker over Tennessee based on head-to-head win percentage. It would be a fun third battle between these two close knit AFC South foes.

Outside Looking in: #8 Baltimore Ravens 6-4, #9 Miami Dolphins 6-4, #10 Denver Broncos 4-6, #11 New England Patriots 4-6