Top Quarterback Picks For The 2021 NFL Draft

The draft is an exciting event for any NFL fan and it’s always interesting to see where the highest rated college prospects end up as they begin their professional careers. With a lot of NFL quarterbacks coming towards the end of their careers, the position is an area a lot of teams are looking to strengthen. With the 2021 draft just around the corner, let’s take a look at who the top-rated quarterbacks are and who is most likely to be picked first.

Trevor Lawrence

A number of NFL teams are looking to bolster their quarterback options, and a player that tops most team’s lists is Trevor Lawrence. Looking at the odds available through betting from Space Casino, Trevor Lawrence is a heavy favorite to be the NFL 2021 number 1 overall draft pick and is priced at 1/50. Lawrence is a quarterback that has garnered a lot of attention throughout his college football career at Clemson. He threw over 10,000 yards for 90 touchdowns and rushed 943 yards for 18 touchdowns for the Clemson Tigers, and he’ll be hoping to continue impressing in his initial rookie NFL season. It’s the Jacksonville Jaguars that have the first pick of the draft, and it is looking incredibly likely that they’ll go for Trevor Lawrence.

Zach Wilson

Another quarterback that has got several NFL teams talking is Zach Wilson of the BYU Cougars. Priced at 12/1 to be the first draft pick and 4/11 to be the second, it’s looking likely that Wilson will go to the New York Jets, who will be the second team to pick in the draft. Wilson has impressed throughout his college years and recently broke NFL legend Steve Young’s record with an overall completion percentage of 73.5%. In terms of stats, Wilson threw 7,652 passing yards for 56 touchdowns throughout his college career, as well as scoring 15 rushing touchdowns. As previously mentioned, it’s looking likely that Trevor Lawrence will be the number one pick, however, Zach Wilson is still in with an outside chance and if he isn’t snapped up first, he will likely be picked second.

Justin Fields

After impressing throughout his college career for the Georgia Bulldogs followed by Ohio State Buckeyes, quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as another of the top-ranking picks for this year’s NFL Draft. Fields boasts some impressive stats, with 63 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns in his two years at Ohio State, where his record with the team was 20-2. Fields has received a lot of individual recognition and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019. As for which team he is likely to end up at, it’s reported that the New England Patriots have taken a key interest in Fields, so it will be interesting to see whether Fields is picked up before the Patriots get their first pick, or whether they opt to draft up.

It doesn’t always work out for the highest-rated draft picks in the NFL, but these quarterbacks are ranked highly for a reason and it is evident they have the potential to be top quality NFL players.