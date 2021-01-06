Top Linebackers In NFL History

Every year fans eagerly await the latest season of the National Football League (NFL) to watch their favorite teams in action. One of the key positions on the field is that of a linebacker. These players do all they can to block the plays by their rivals. We have seen some truly incredible linebackers in the NFL over the decades.

Let’s take a look at some of the best linebackers in NFL history.

Junior Seau

Teams: Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots

Years Played: 1990-2009

Junior Seau played as a linebacker in the NFL for an impressive 20 season stretch from 1990 to 2009. He is regarded as one of the most hard-working and passionate players in NFL history.

Junior Seau has the 10-time All-Pro, 12-time Pro-Bowl honors to his name. He ended his career with 1,849 tackles and played for the Chargers, Dolphins, and Patriots.

Derrick Brooks

Teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Years Played: 1995-2008

Derrick Brooks stuck to Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout his professional career. He played in 224 games throughout his National Football League career and managed to finish off with an impressive personal record of 1,715 tackles.

He has the honor of being selected as 11-time Pro-Bowl, Pro-Bowl MVP, and 9-time All-Pro throughout his career. He secured a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Jack Ham

Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

Years Played: 1971-1982

Jack Ham played as an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers for more than a decade, managing to secure four SuperBowl Championship wins, 8 Pro-Bowl titles, 8 All-Pro titles, and an entry in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

Before being drafted for the NFL, Jack Ham played for his college team at Penn State University. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and declared by the PSU alumni as one of the top 100 athletes of all time in the university history.

Jack Lambert

Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

Years Played: 1974-1984

Jack Lambert played as a middle linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers for eleven years. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and is known as one of the best linebackers of his era.

Throughout his NFL run, he managed to win the SuperBowl Championship four times, being selected as Pro-Bowl nine times and All-Pro eight times. He finished off his career with 1,479 tackles in 146 games. His jersey number 58 was unofficially retired in his honor.

Lawrence Taylor

Teams: New York Giants

Years Played: 1981-1993

Lawrence ‘LT’ Taylor is perhaps the greatest linebacker who has ever played for the NFL. Millions of football fans around the world regard him as the best defensive player in the history of the National Football League.

In 1986, Lawrence Taylor was named as the Most Valuable NFL Player. While he played for the Giants, they managed to win the SuperBowl Championship twice, in 1986 and 1990, respectively. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, in 1981, 1982, and 1990.

