Tom Brady Hangs Up His Cleats, Confirming His Retirement From The NFL

It’s official, Tom Brady is retiring from the game of football after 22 seasons in which he dominated, winning a historic seven Super Bowl rings and earning the title of G.O.A.T.

While there’s been a ton of speculation and rumors surrounding his retirement, it’s now official, with the 44-year-old Brady taking to his Instagram page to explain the reasoning behind his retirement:

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

The post goes on to thank the Bucs, the city of Tampa, the Glazer family, Jason Licht, head coach Bruce Arians, and a few others. Many were surprised at his lack of gratitude to the Patriots, given that he spent most of his professional career in New England, winning 6 of those 7 Super Bowl titles with the Pats. Guess there was more bad blood there than he let on.

Still, it’s sad to see Brady go, and we’ll be interested to see where he goes from here, either it’s just a quiet retirement to spend more time his wife Gisele and his 3 kids, or if he’ll follow in the path of other football greats and come back in a commentary role or something. Only time will tell.

Congrats Tom, you’ve earned it!