Tom Brady Giving Fan Who Returned His 600th TD Ball 1 Bitcoin, Among Other Goodies

Yesterday, we posted on Buccaneers Gab about Tom Brady’s historic 600th touchdown pass.. and how WR Mike Evans threw the ball to a fan in the stands without realizing the significance of that ball, setting off a media frenzy.

Luckily, a Tampa Bay official was able to retrieve the ball, giving the fan a different game ball and promising him some sort of signed jersey. Tom was happy to get this ball back, stating that:

“That was really cool. I got it in the bag over there,” Brady said. “Mike gave it away. He goes, ‘Man, I’m sorry, man. I’ll get it.’ I said, ‘It’s alright. I’m sure they’ll find a way to get it back.’ But I don’t actually keep too many things so … in that circumstance, I just felt like that might be a good one to keep.

“He’s gonna get something nice in return. So we’ll get him a helmet or a couple jerseys or some other stuff. That was really cool of him to do that.”

As it turns out, he decided to up the ante, perhaps after learning just how much that ball would have fetched at auction, should the fan (later identified as Byron Kennedy) have kept it. On Monday afternoon, Darren Rovell reported that the Bucs were giving the fan several goodies in exchange for the ball.

JUST IN: The deal has been made with the Bucs fan who gave up the Brady ball. He will receive: 2 signed jerseys + a helmet from Tom. A signed Mike Evans jersey + his game cleats. A $1K credit at the Bucs team store. 2 season tickets for the remainder of this season + next — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 25, 2021

But it gets better. During Manning’s telecast of “Monday Night Football”, Brady revealed that he’s chipping in by gifting Kennedy a Bitcoin (which for those of you who don’t know, is currently trading at around $63,000)!

“Byron lost all his leverage when he gave up the ball,” Brady joked with Peyton and Eli Manning. “He should’ve held it. … (But) I’m also giving him a Bitcoin, so at the end of the day, I think he’s making out pretty well.”

“He lost all of his leverage once he gave the ball away.”@TomBrady got his 600th TD ball back. It'll cost him some bitcoin 😂⁰⁰📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/wsY0IH7xKs — NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2021

We're in. One whole #bitcoin it is! Time to make the trade. 🤝 — FTX – Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) October 25, 2021

A pretty nice haul for the fan, though still not as much as the $500,000 to $750,000 the ball could have gotten at auction, according to some sports memorabilia experts. But to his credit, Kennedy is a super fan, and he knew how much the ball meant to Tom, and he was willing to make the trade. And now the whole world knows his name and what a good guy he is, so you better believe that he comes out of this a winner.

Congrats to Tom on his 600th TD pass, and for getting that historic ball back!