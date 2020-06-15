Three Talking Points Ahead Of The 2020 NFL Season

Let’s face it, it’s never too early to start talking about the upcoming NFL season. Kick-off may be the other side of the summer, but did you know that we’re now under 100 days until America’s number one sports league gets underway. With our betting cap on, this article explores what may eventually come of the 2020 NFL season and Super Bowl 55.

Can Kansas buck the trend of recent champions?

In sport, it’s often said that winning is one thing but replicating that success is another entirely. The Super Bowl in recent years is one such example. In claiming the 2019 crown – and their first for 50 years – the Chiefs became the eighth different team since 2010 to lift the Lombardi trophy. Legal sports betting sites in the US have installed The Chiefs as favorites to win a second successive Super Bowl and, with it, successfully defend their title in 2021. Books including DraftKings (+600) and FanDuel (+650) are fairly unanimous in believing the trophy will remain in the Sunflower State but recent history suggests Kansas will find it harder than the bookies expect. Not since the Patriots in 2005 has a team managed to win back-to-back titles while only seven franchises in history (Pittsburgh twice) have ever achieved the feat!

Will another barren spell come to an end?

If the bookies do happen to be proved wrong and the trend of recent champions continues, what are the chances of seeing another significant drought ended? New York Jets head the states with the longest drought – you have to go back 52 years for the last time the Jets tasted Super Bowl success – but odds of +7000 to win Super Bowl 55 doesn’t suggest the dry spell will end this time around. Likewise, Miami Dolphins (also +7000) with a run that goes back almost as far (1973). Of the twelve franchises never to win a Super Bowl, Minnesota Vikings are the most favored according to the sportsbooks. Odds of +2500 give the impression that if we are to see a first maiden title for a team yet to win it could be the four-time runners-up.

And what of a Tom Brady inspired Tampa Bay?

While there was continued talk of a move away from the Patriots, few expected Tom Brady to actually leave New England after twenty highly successful years. But as one era ends, another begins for arguably the sport’s finest Quarterback with the Buccaneers. Many experts predict the move to Florida will help reinvigorate Brady and claim a new challenge could even prolong his career. Meanwhile, critics argue the best days are behind him and whether, at 43 years old, the six-time Super Bowl winner is capable of inspiring another team. It’s not a view shared by the sportsbooks though who have a TB12 led Tampa Bay at -200 to make a first playoff appearance in thirteen years and a leading contender (+1300) for only a second-ever Super Bowl and first since 2002.

Football can’t get here soon enough!