Three NFL Teams Ready for a Big Turnaround in 2020

The 2020 NFL season is getting closer by the day, and next month at this time teams will be starting to report to their respective training camps around America.

Even with the pandemic still going strong, the league is planning for a normal regular season with fans in the stands at stadiums.

While that may change, one thing that won’t is some teams that underachieved a season ago looking to rebound in 2020. Today we take a look at three of those teams and if they can surprise this upcoming season.

1. Arizona Cardinals

If you do your betting or daily sports fantasy games on King Codes, you will see that the Cards are one team that could take a big step forward in 2020.

Kyler Murray, who had some very good moments in 2019, should be even better in year two under second year head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The defense should also be better, and with another season under Kingsbury’s control the Cards may be flying high with 8-9 wins in 2020 after winning five games with 10 losses and a tie last season.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

Many people are curious how the Raiders will perform in sin city of Las Vegas, but here’s betting that home games are going to be more like road games as people are excited about seeing their team play in Vegas.

Using this online promo codes site, you can see that betting on the Raiders to get back in the AFC West race isn’t a bad bargain, as coming off seven wins in 2019 this club in their new venue should win 10-11 games.

Jon Gruden is going to have a lot of heat on him to have a high-flying new look club that Vegas can be proud of, and he also needs to continue to grow the relationship with veteran QB Derek Carr.

Last season Carr had moments of being one of the best QB’s in the league, throwing for 4,054 with 21 touchdowns and just 8 picks.

If he wants to keep playing under Gruden, he’ll be called upon to be even better in 2020.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It goes without saying that when you add two future Hall of Fame players on the offensive side of the ball which already has a few playmakers, the pressure will be on for Bruce Arians and the Bucs to be great in 2020.

Tom Brady is the new face of the franchise, and he was able to talk his buddy Rob Gronkowski into coming out of retirement to play with him in South Florida.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the seven-win Bucs win 11-13 games and challenge the Saints for the top spot in the NFC South.

No matter how you look at it, it’ll be a fun 2020 with all the changes around the league.