There Are A Number Of Favorites For This Season’s Super Bowl

The Christmas season is always a time of joy and family, and in the USA, it is also traditionally a time when viewership of the NFL hots up, with the playoffs coming into view. Thus, Christmas have traditionally been a time of enjoyment, which will be the case this year as well despite the shadow of the pandemic. In terms of the NFL, several teams are now coming into form, and this is an opportune time to look at some of the favorites for Super Bowl LV, by analyzing the quarterbacks for every team that can make the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are the clear front runners this season, having already guaranteed a top-four spot for themselves in their division, and if they do make it to the Super Bowl, it will be a rare occasion of a team making back-to-back finals. The Chiefs, of course, are the defending champions, and in Patrick Mahomes, have one of the star quarterbacks of the entire tournament. The star from Texas Tech has multiple games with touchdowns and 300-yard passes in his locker every season, and even though he is arguably in a fight with Russell Wilson for the title of the league’s best QB, he has the ability to lead the Chiefs to Tampa Bay, Florida for a repeat appearance in the marquee football event of the year.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have a veteran and experienced winner in their ranks in Ben Roethlisberger. The two-time NFL champion has had a season average so far of 66.9% COMP and 97.2 RAT, which may be much lower than other, younger counterparts across the league. There are also always injury concerns around the veteran, but these issues are counterbalanced by the fact that he is going hard to get another chance to add a third NFL title to his kitty.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs have the biggest and highest-profile player in their ranks in Tom Brady. He is a definite future member of the Hall of Fame, and despite being 43-year-old, he still has the ability to get a 7th ring, and cause TV ratings and viewership to skyrocket in a feel-good redemption story. Even though the Bucs are not even in first place in their division yet, they are a definite wildcard as long as the three-time league MVP is healthy and playing well.

Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson is the undoubted star name here. He is one of the best in the league, and will need his teammates to step up to support him if he is to lead the Seahawks to the Super Bowl. There has only been one game so far this season where Wilson has not scored a touchdown, which shows his consistency, and this form is set to continue into the playoffs. Wilson has already led his team to a Super Bowl win at Super Bowl XLVIII, and thus he has the experience to do it all again.

These are the four teams who are slated to end the regular season in a strong manner, and we believe that one of these four will be hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy on 7th February 2021.