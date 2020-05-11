The Dallas Cowboys Are At A Crossroads

It has been a couple of weeks now that the Cowboys have been trying to figure out the situation concerning Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton. With everything that’s going on, it isn’t surprising that one of the most popular U.S sports teams is also going through a rough patch. Major changes are occurring all over the world and the U.S. is no exception.

Here, there are conferences and summits organized almost daily to make this hard time a little bit easier to cope with for all the people that are currently stuck at home with not much to do. These people have been requesting updates regarding online entertainment services for the very simple reason of being bored at home. And as a response to this, on this year’s SBC Digital Summit there have been some legislative changes made that legalize things like online gambling in a dozen new states including Virginia, Tennessee, South Dakota, etc, giving people access to online casino games. And the good thing is that there are even more states that will now be looking into legalized gambling as a way of giving people breath of fresh air amidst this chaotic time.

And just like the whole world, the Cowboys are also trying to figure out the best way to deal with the biggest issue they are facing today. While trying to get Prescott to sign a quite lucrative contract of 5 years, they managed to score one of the most wanted players of 2020, Andy Dalton. This footballer managed to get three Pro Bowls nods and also took a moribund Cincinnati Bengals franchise to the playoffs his first five years in the league. This is only because he is a capable veteran quarterback with a lot of potential and even more talent.

And while all of this is true, Prescott is still considered to be a better option which is exactly why there are speculations that the Cowboys decided to use Dalton as a leverage to make Dak sign the paper more quickly. This wouldn’t have been the first time this team did something like this as we all remember the time it played the same game with Ezekiel Elliott, trying to bluff some fake leverage into the situation by grabbing Tony Pollard in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

But they messed up this time again, by letting Prescott know just how much they want him to play as one of the Cowboys. This resulted in giving this wanted player the upper hand in the negotiations. He even went as far as refusing a deal better than the four-year $134 million extension Jared Goff signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Another thing that is worth mentioning is the fact that Delton is a player that many teams were weighing a run at. The Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears were both targeting Dalton for a trade and the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills wanted him as a top-level backup option for 2020. And the Cowboys weren’t not only not looking at Dalton as a potential quarterback, they didn’t even come up as a franchise looking for a valuable backup in a survey of teams and agents who had veteran quarterbacks available heading into free agency. On top of that, they didn’t even check out other available quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota, Case Keenum, or Chase Daniel.

And now the Cowboys have to make a pretty big decision. They can either do the same thing they did last year and face the consequences or they can put Dalton on the roster and let him start impressing the coach right away as an experienced player with a lot to promise should. And if we do take the past of the Cowboys into account, the clear choice would be obvious as they have to prepare for Prescott not only sitting out all the offseason programs but him not signing the contract at all, which is why they have to be prepared for anything and let Dalon start living up to his potential.