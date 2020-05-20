The 2020 NFL MVP Award – Who is the Favorite to Take it Home?

The 2019 season belonged to Baltimore Ravens second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, who dominated basically from the first pass he threw all the way to the end of the season.

While the Ravens folded at home in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, Jackson was rightfully rewarded for his efforts with the 2019 NFL MVP award.

The annual award has been won by one-year wonders, Hall of Famers and players who have short but memorable stints in the sport.

With the 2020 season still scheduled for September, a number of sites such as OBC are already putting out their odds for what player will dominate this upcoming season and win the MVP award.

First up on the list is the player who took home the Super Bowl MVP in February, that being Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs signal-caller has already made history, as he’s the first player in NFL history to win league and Super Bowl MVP honors before his 25th birthday.

Two seasons ago Mahomes took the league by storm winning the MVP, and if he does win another MVP he’ll be the first player to take home a pair of MVPs by the young age of 25.

Here are some highlights of Mahomes leading the team back in the Super Bowl as they trailed the 49’ers with 11 minutes left.

While Mahomes is the favorite to win the award, there are a number of other candidates that could surpass Mahomes to take home the award in 2020.

On the list includes Jackson, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, and Aaron Rodgers.

One player that could be a darkhorse is Brady, who comes in at +1600 to win the award. Sure Brady had what many would think is a down season with the Patriots in 2019, but now he’s got a new home, some great new wide outs, and a new look on things in Tampa.

Brady can’t be counted out, he’s still got the desire, now it will come down to if he and the Buccaneers can get on the same page to make a run at the NFC South title.

Drew Brees is another player that cannot be counted out, he comes in at +1800. The Saints still have a window to win a title, and with Michael Thomas as the top wide out in the game today, it might be a worthy investment.

Whatever the case, the 2020 season should be a fun one, and it’s never too early to start thinking about that MVP award.