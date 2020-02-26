Tennessee Titans Want to Get QB Ryan Tannehill Under Contract Prior to Free Agency

The Titans have a tough decision to make this offseason when it comes to the quarterback position, as the club would love to do whatever it takes to get back 2019 postseason hero Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill helped the Titans top the Patriots and upset the Ravens before they eventually lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.

Now Tannehill is a free agent, and if the Titans don’t tag him or get him inked before free agency starts, he likely is going to get offers from teams that need quarterbacks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com spoke today about Tannehill, and what the Titans game plan is when it comes to getting a deal done with the veteran quarterback.

From NFL Now: With clarification coming on the franchise tags, more players are likely to be free. Meanwhile, the #Titans will try to get a deal done with QB Ryan Tannehill before the window closes… if they can. pic.twitter.com/8e7RTkm2rc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2020

If the Titans do use the franchise tag on Tannehill, it’s going to run about $27 million for the team, all of which is guaranteed.

There is one major monkey wrench in all of this with the 31-year-old Tannehill, that being if the Titans can find a way, anyway, to talk soon to be free agent QB Tom Brady into coming to Tennessee.

If that happens, the team won’t need Tannehill, but it could take time and a whole lot of money and effort to get Brady to come to Nashville.