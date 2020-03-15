Tennessee Titans Ink QB Tannehill to Huge Deal, Were Never Close on Signing Tom Brady

Many Titans fans feel that going out and grabbing soon-to-be free agent quarterback Tom Brady is the best way to put the team over the top and into position to make a Super Bowl run.

Sunday afternoon ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Titans were never close to getting anything done with Brady, and instead are going back to the quarterback who took them to the AFC Title Game last season in Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans are not interested in Tom Brady, they are working hard to get a deal done with Ryan Tannehill per sources — Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2020

Jeff Darlington reports that the deal in total is set to pay Tannehill a total of $91 million guaranteed over four seasons.

Ryan Tannehill has agreed to terms on a new four-year contract with the Titans, per source. Here’s the numbers: $118m total

$29.5m average per year

$62m full guarantee

$91m total guarantee BIG deal for Tannehill! — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 15, 2020

Last season Tannehill saved the season for the Titans, as he put up a 117.5 QB rating, throwing for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions with 2742 total yards.

He started the season as the backup to Marcus Mariota, but after Mariota struggled was given a shot under center and made the most of it.

Mariota is set to be a free agent, and many think that he will leave the Titans for a city like Chicago to play for the Bears, who need a quarterback to push current starter Mitch Trubisky, who took a step back in 2019.