Tennessee Titans Decline Fifth-Year Option on WR Corey Davis

The Titans have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Corey Davis‘ rookie contract, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports via Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Selected fifth overall in the 2017 draft, Davis came from Western Michigan as the 2016 Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year and the all-time receiving yards leader in major college football. Davis packed with him the promise of stretching the field for a Titans team that desperately needed a receiver of that caliber.

He’s struggled to do so in his first three seasons. Davis’ best campaign came in his only full season of action (2018), in which he caught 65 passes for 891 yards and four touchdowns. His long reception of 51 yards offered a peek at what evaluators saw in him before the 2017 draft.

2019 saw Davis post his best yards-per-catch average (14) of his career, but he found himself in a receiving corps that included a new emergent star: A.J. Brown. The rookie finished with 52 receptions for 1,051 receiving yards and eight touchdowns and was a legitimate Pro Bowl candidate who didn’t end up making the team. He did, however, make the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team, recognition Brown undoubtedly deserved.

Davis, meanwhile, posted a line of 43 receptions for 601 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.