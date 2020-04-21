Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Acquire TE Rob Gronkowski From the Patriots

In a move that many saw coming the moment that Tom Brady came to Tampa, the team is in the process of acquiring retired tight end Rob Gronkowski from the Patriots.

The #Patriots and #Bucs have agreed to terms on a trade: Tampa gets Rob Gronkowski and a 7th rounder in exchange for a 4th rounder, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski walked away from the NFL last February in a retirement from the Patriots, but from the moment he retired there were rumors that he was going to return to the NFL.

In his career which started in 2010, Gronkowski played in 115 games, starting in 100 of them, catching a total of 521 passes with 7861 and 79 touchdowns.

He averaged 15.1 yards per catch in his career, and was selected to the Pro Bowl five times in his career.

He rejoins Brady, who is the only quarterback he played with during his career.