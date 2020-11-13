Six Teams That Have a Legitimate Shot to Win Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV is less than three months away, and now entering week 10 of the 2020 NFL season, there’s only a few teams that you can say have a legit shot to win the Lombardi Trophy on February 7th in Tampa.

There’s a couple teams that have outplayed and outshined all the rest, and today we take a look at six of those legit teams where likely one of them will be standing on the platform in Tampa with the trophy saying they are the best in all of the NFL.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

You have to start with the only undefeated team in the NFL entering week 10, as the Steelers look like the real deal in going 8-0 after nine weeks of action.

The black and gold have overcome the odds, and just wrapped up a three-game road swing in which they beat the Titans, Ravens and Cowboys.

The road to undefeated still has roadblocks, and likely it still won’t happen, but don’t be shocked to see “Big” Ben and some of those players from the #1 defense standing on the platform in Tampa with the Lombardi.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

There’s an old saying that until you knock off the champ, they are still the team to beat.

That describes the Kansas City Chiefs, who with Pat Mahomes look again like the best team in the NFL. Yes they slipped up once in 2020 against the Raiders, but overall they look still like the best in the game.

Their defense has questions, and some think that the speed of the Steelers defense will give Mahomes fits, but until it happens you have to give a huge nod to the Super Bowl LIV champs.

3. New Orleans Saints

The current #1 seed in the NFC, the Saints look like the real deal, despite an aging QB in Drew Brees and a team that still has some adversity when it comes to wide out Michael Thomas.

Despite that, when this team is on the same page, they are a team that is tough to beat. They do need that number one seed, and they took a big step in that direction with a dominating win over the Bucs in Tampa Sunday night.

If Brees can stay healthy, there’s no reason not to think the Saints can win it all.

4. Green Bay Packers

A rare home loss in division to the Vikings has some thinking that the Pack will have a tough time come the postseason if a team can run on them like San Fran did in the NFC Title game last season.

While they need to shore up that run D, the Pack overall still look like a legit contender, and they showed it in bouncing back last Thursday against the Niners at home.

Any team with Aaron Rodgers is always going to give you a chance, and if that defense can hold together, they should be deep in the NFC playoff mix.

5. Seattle Seahawks

Another team with all kinds of issues when it comes to defense, but again a team that has Russell Wilson who always seems to find a way to get it done.

At 6-2 they need to hold off the Cardinals, who beat them in OT earlier this season, but other should do enough on offense and just enough on defense to be a top playoff contender.

Look for them to keep trying to find wrinkles on defense to try and make it as a contender in the NFC.

6. Buffalo Bills

The NFL is starting to see that Josh Allen is one of the best up and coming QB’s in the game today, and could be one of the next great QB’s in the league.

Allen is having a MVP type of season, and could be the reason the Bills make life tough for some of the top AFC teams in the postsesason.

They lost to the Chiefs earlier this year, and will see Pittsburgh on a Sunday night at home in December, showing again if they can hang with a top AFC club.

Somehow the Bills look like a dangerous team that can make postseason noise.