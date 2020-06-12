Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Says a Team Has Interest in QB Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick wants back in the NFL, and according to one NFL head coach, there is interest from one club for his services.

Pete Carroll, head coach of the Seahawks, said on Thursday that a team called to ask about Kaepernick, but didn’t give the name of the team on the other end of the phone.

“I know somebody’s interested, and we’ll see what happens with that,” Carroll said. “I thought the irony of that was crazy, because I knew I was coming on this press conference and [reporters] were going to ask me a million questions about this.”

Carroll got up close and personal with Kaepernick in 2017 when he had a visit with the Seahawks. He was set to have another visit with the Hawks in 2018, but it was cancelled.

Kaepernick hasn’t had a workout since then.

He has not played in the NFL since 2016, which was the same season he protested police brutality and racial inequality before games by kneeling during the national anthem. Kaepernick would have been released had he not opted out of the final year of his pact with San Francisco.

Carroll stated that part of the season he wasn’t inked to a deal with Seattle is that he didn’t see Kaepernick as a backup quarterback.

“He just backed up even more of what we had seen in his character and smarts, in his togetherness and his competitiveness, to the point where it was so obvious that he’s a starter in the NFL,” Carroll said of Kaepernick.