QB Tom Brady Takes to Social Media to Say He’s Leaving the Patriots Via Free Agency

The glimmer of hope that Patriots fans were holding on to when it came to a return under center for quarterback Tom Brady can officially be extinguished.

The six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback announced early Wednesday that he is leaving the place he called “home” for 20 seasons, looking for a new challenge and a new team.

Brady put out a heartfelt message on Twitter about leaving New England and going out to find a new team to play for, something he’s never had to do before.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

In a pair of statements posted on Twitter and Instagram, Brady first thanked his team and his coaches in a tweet labeled “FOREVER A PATRIOT.”

The beginning of NFL free agency is set for today at 4PM ET, and since 12PM ET on Monday, teams can legally “tamper” with pending free agents by contacting their agents.

Already a number big name players have announced they are leaving their teams to play elsewhere. Monday tight end Austin Hooper announced he was taking his talents from Atlanta to Cleveland.