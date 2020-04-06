QB Roethlisberger Says He’s Ready to Throw If the Steelers Had an Offseason Program

Steelers fans who are awaiting some good news about what’s going on in the world got some good news about their football team today.

The news comes from Ed Bouchette of The Athletic, who reports that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told him that he would be ready fro offseason workouts.

“I was going to be ready to go for OTAs and the minicamps,” Roethlisberger.

“That was going to be the plan. Now I don’t know how much I was going to do, I don’t know if I was going to be doing team stuff or stuff like that, but I would have been definitely going to be out there ready to go.”

April 20th is the date that the Steelers would have started their offseason OTA’s, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, most programs, including that of the Steelers, is going to be shut down.

“Now that we don’t have those (practices), we took a step back and backed up a week,” Roethlisberger said.

“We said let’s just make sure and slow it down some more and take it even a step slower. It’s going really, really well, though.

“The doctor is very ultra-conservative moving forward. We’re just trying to be smart, and putting the brakes on me a lot because I was kind of ‘Go, go go.’ You know me, trying to get back out there.”

The 38-year-old quarterback said that he has been throwing at his home in Pennsylvania, and he is using footballs with microchips to record his throws.

“It’s neat to have those tools because in your own mind you say, ‘Ok, that felt 50 percent, that felt 75 percent.’ I mean you can do that but it’s hard to really tell,” he said. “We have this data and it’s making it easier and making it able to read these throws.”