Post Game Jersey Swaps Nixed Under New NFL Game-Day Protocols

There’s going to be a very different feel in 2020 around the NFL. First it sounds more and more like stadiums are going to be no more than maybe 1/4 full, fans that do get into games are going to have to wear masks, and now players are being told they no longer can swap jerseys after the game.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thursday that there’s going to be a postgame crackdown on players having interactions where they meet and hug, as well as trade jerseys with one another.

The proposed NFL-NFLPA game-day protocols are going to be a lot more strict, and of course designed to try and keep players safe from acquiring any sort of covid-19 symptoms.

A lot more rules have to be set in place, but among things that will no longer be allowed in 2020 include on-field fan seating, both teams would travel to the stadium via bus, and there will be no more media in the locker room.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport stated that as of now, coaches and players will not be required to wear masks on the sidelines, but those that work the sidelines and on the benches will have to wear a mask.

Also anyone that has bench access would be screened pre-game, and all who record a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or might have been exposed to COVID-19 wouldn’t be permitted to enter the stadium on game day.

It’s a whole new world for the NFL, and it will be interesting to see if these adjustments are just some of many that are going to be in place to try and keep players and those at the games safe.