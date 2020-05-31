Pep Hamilton’s Relationship With Justin Herbert Crucial for the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered enormous changes during this offseason, and the way it seems they are about to experience more of them. Apparently, the owners and the management want to give the franchise a new look and a fresh start, which is why all these moves following the 2019 campaign had to be made.

The biggest change is Philip Rivers’ departure. The player of his caliber would be missed in any team in the league, from top to bottom. But that is not all. RB Melvin Gordon jumped to Denver, and OT Russell Okung went to Carolina. WR Travis Benjamin is in San Francisco, and two linebackers Nick Dzubnar and Jatavis Brown, are also gone. So, we can say that the Chargers are going to look different that is for sure.

The effect of all these departures was visible immediately. Anthony Lynn’s side has the lowest chances of winning the AFC West division.

Kansas City Chiefs, the Super Bowl champions, are the No.1 contenders with 1/6. Denver Broncos are 8/1, and the Las Vegas Raiders are 17/2. Far behind, we have the Charges with 12/1. Check this out, the odds for the LAC to finish last in the division are 6/4, and that tells you a lot. For more odds, here are some legal sports betting sites in the USA.

The most important switch in the team was at the QB position, where one of the best passers of all times left. Tyrod Taylor will try to replace Rivers, and fill in the gap until Justin Herber grows up. And the guy who will have to speed up the process is the new QB coach Pep Hamilton.

The 45-year old played a QB himself while attending Howard University, and after that, specialized for coaching quarterbacks throughout his career. He was in several NFL teams mentoring their starting passers. For instance, in the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Cleveland Browns. So we need to say that he has what it takes to prepare Herbert for future challenges.

The No.6 pick at this year’s NFL draft came from Oregon with the reputation of one of the best QBs in the draft. Even though he is projected to be a backup to Taylor, the bookies see him as one of the realistic candidates to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Only five names are ahead of him. Joe Burrow is 9/4 to win the award, Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire is 6/1, Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa is 7/1, Colts’ Jonathan Taylor 10/1, and CeeDee Lamb form the Cowboys at 11/1. Herbert is 12/1 at the moment.

Hamilton’s arrival in LA is maybe a vital thing for the future of the franchise. If he manages to create a good relationship with Herbert, and shape him in accordance with the team’s style of play, then we might see the Chargers getting over Rivers’ much sooner than anyone expected.

Also, per several sources and experts, Hamilton should progress in the team parallel with the 22-year old QB. If he makes him a top-class passer, the organization could easily promote the current QB coach to some better position, for example, the offensive coordinator. But all that depends upon his success in creating good chemistry with Herbert and his growth.

The bookies see Chargers near .500 record this season. Odds on them winning more than 7.5 wins are at 17/20, while under that limit is 19/20. Still, nobody believes that they could reach the playoffs. LAC to miss the offseason is 1/2, while on the other side to enter the top seven teams in the AFC is 13/8. The oddsmakers don’t expect to see Herbert as a starter in Week 1. Taylor’s appearance in the lineup against the Bengals on the road is at 3/10, while Herbert’s is 3/1. Though, it would be awesome to see two first-round rookies one against another.

The key to all this is Hamilton. His impact on the team in the future will be much greater than anyone expects.