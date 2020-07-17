NFL Releases Statement on Allegations Against the Washington NFL Club

The story on Thursday in the Washington Post continues to make waves, and now the NFL is speaking up about the matter.

The league released a statement Friday addressing the allegations through spokesman Brian McCarthy. The allegations came out after 15 women who worked for the team formerly known as the Redskins, in addition to two reporters who covered the club, told the Washington Post the were sexually harassed by other team employees during their time with the club.

“These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values,” the statement read. “Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment.”

The team retained D.C.-based law firm Wilkinson Walsh to review the matter.

“Washington has engaged outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations,” the league statement continued. “The club has pledged that it will give its full cooperation to the investigator and we expect the club and all employees to do so. We will meet with the attorneys upon the conclusion of their investigation and take any action based on the findings.”