NFL Offers the Players Association the Chance to Nix All Preseason Football in 2020

While the NFL continues to try and hammer out all the stuff it’s going to take to play a season, there was some interesting news on Monday about preseason football in 2020 – that being there might not be any at all.

Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted out that the NFL has told the players association that they do not have to play any preseason games as they work towards a new deal.

NFL offered the NFLPA today to play zero preseason games this summer, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2020

There were some rumblings that the preseason was going from four games per team down to just two, but now that might not happen at all.

It will be interesting to see how the owners react to not having any revenue with no preseason, but then again with the ongoing pandemic there’s a chance they may miss out on stadium revenue for the year with a lot less or even no fans in the stadiums across the league.