NFL Looking at Possible Adjustments to Las Vegas Draft as Coronavirus Pandemic Continues

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is taking “a hard look” at making adjustments for the 2020 draft in Las Vegas according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Wednesday, “The league office, the players association and the city and the state are working together … They’re making a measured decision. Health and safety will always be No. 1.” It remains to be seen what safety measures will be put into place for team officials and draft prospects alike.

That said, several teams including the Washington Redskins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already suspended travel for coaches, scouts, and other essential employees and we expect much of the NFL will follow suit in the coming days. It seems highly unlikely that the league office will risk having fans or players in Las Vegas but, unlike the NBA and the NCAA, they have the luxury of a few weeks to finalize plans.