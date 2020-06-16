NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says a Team Should Ink QB Colin Kaepernick

One of the biggest storylines this offseason is if a team is finally going to take a chance and ink free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Many think that this will be the year with what is going on in the country that Kaepernick finally gets his shot with a team again.

One person who thinks a team should take a chance on Kaepernick is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The normally mostly disliked commish has gone on record encouraging a team to sign Kaepernick. Goodell appeared Monday on ESPN on a special edition of “SportsCenter.”

“If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said.

“But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”

The last time that Kaepernick took a playing field in the NFL was 2016, so the chances of him returning seem to grow less and less with every passing year.

Again, at this point with all the unrest in the country it might be the right time for a team to take the chance on signing the QB.

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities,” Goodell said.

“We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for a long time.

“But I hope we’re at a point now where everybody’s committed to making long-term, sustainable change.”