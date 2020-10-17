NFL 2020 Week Six Picks and Predictions

After going 2-2 last week we are back with a couple picks this week as the NFL continues to shift their slate and roll on as now the Colts are reporting possible cases of Covid-19.

Here’s a couple picks this week including the big AFC North Steelers-Browns game at Heinz Field.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Line: Steelers -3.5 Total: 51

Two teams with bad blood from last season when Myles Garrett hit Mason Rudolph in the head with the QB’s own helmet at the end of their first meeting.

The two clubs split in two games, with the Browns winning at home and the Steelers returning the favor a few weeks later led by Delvin “Duck” Hodges.

The Browns are playing great winning four in a row, while the Steelers are 4-0 but haven’t really played anyone, nor have put teams away when given the chance.

Look for these two teams to play it close to the vest and slug it out. The Browns have a number of injuries that are going to deplete their secondary, and also QB Baker Mayfield is banged up as well.

The Steelers haven’t lost to the Browns in Heinz since Tommy Maddox was the starter in 2003. Big Ben and the Steelers do enough to get to 5-0 and stay undefeated.

With that, take the Browns plus the 3.5 points.

Pittsburgh 27 Cleveland 26

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX

Line: Vikings -3.5 Total: 55.5

No Dalvin Cook will make things a bit tougher for the Vikings, who come into the game not being able to afford to fall to the winless Falcons.

Atlanta fired their coach this past week Dan Quinn, and many feel that this team could be a better team minus Quinn.

The Vikings have been inconsistent all season, and Atlanta should be able to get a boost from their front office coaching changes this week.

Take Atlanta and the points, they will keep it close.

Minnesota 20 Atlanta 17

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Line: Buccaneers +2 Total: 54

Many Bucs fans have been waiting for Tom Brady and the Bucs offense to hit their stride, but instead they too have been inconsistent in going 3-2 in their first five games.

The Pack got a week to rest and should get Davante Adams back, which is a key to this team’s offense, which is still playing good in going 4-0.

Tampa just hasn’t hit their stride and I don’t see it this week even at home as look for Green Bay out outscore Brady and company.

Green Bay 34 Tampa Bay 29

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, Monday 5 p.m., CBS

Line: Bills +3

The Bills were beat up Tuesday by the Titans, a team that suddenly looks like a real AFC contender in 2020.

The Chiefs come in having lost a rare home game at Arrowhead to the Raiders 40-32, and sometimes NFL coaches will admit that a loss can be good, and in this case I think Andy Reid will push that narrative this week.

Look for Mahomes and the Chiefs to hand the Bills another tough loss, and for the Chiefs to get back on track.

Chiefs 27 Bills 17