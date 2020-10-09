NFL 2020 Week Five Picks and Predictions

Week five of the 2020 NFL season is already upon us, and it’s been four fun-filled weeks with schedule changes and teams losing players due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Here’s a couple picks for the upcoming weekend with the spread, as always, play at your own risk!

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Line: Seahawks -7 Total: 57

Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf are becoming the best 1-2 punch at the QB-WR spot in the NFL, and you can bet at home on the prime time spotlight they will look to light it up. Chris Carson overcame a knee injury to score a few times last week against Miami, and he will wear down the Vikings defensive line.

Can Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense step up and hang with the Seahawks? Probably not, but it will be interesting for a half before the Hawks continue to pile on the points which means take Seattle minus the points and the over.

Seattle 38 Minnesota 28

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Line: Colts -1.5 Total: 47

Two 3-1 AFC teams that are looking to make a statement will go to battle in the Dawg Pound in a late afternoon fall affair. It’s time to see if Baker Mayfield can step up, and the Colts will enter the game banged up as LB Darius Leonard (groin) LB Bobby Okereke (thumb) and LT Anthony Castonzo (rib) all have missed practice leading up to this affair.

The Browns will be minus Nick Chubb, and will count on both Kareem Hunt and last weeks leading rusher, D’Ernest Johnson to carry the load. Getting a few turnovers will be the key to this game, and the Browns D will step up and make it a long day for Phillip Rivers.

Cleveland 27 Indianapolis 14

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox

Line: Steelers -7 Total: 44

The Steelers are a ticked off bunch after not getting to play last week due to the issues surrounding the Titans, who had 16 total players and personnel test positive for the Covid-19 virus. They will look to return home this week with fans for the first time to take on an Eagles team that got a road win against the Niners last Sunday night.

The Eagles wide out core remains beat up, though DeSean Jackson is on pace to finally return this week. They have been inconsistent, but their defense has played well, the question will be can they hold down Big Ben and the Steelers offense.

This has all the feelings of a Steelers blowout win to stay atop the AFC North with a 4-0 mark after this one.

Pittsburgh 34 Philadelphia 10

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Line: Jets +7 Total: 47

The Jets might just be the worst team in the NFL, but thus far smart money seems to be gaining momentum towards New York, which may come down as a shocker. Sam Darnold is out for Sunday with a shoulder injury, and that may at the end of the day be a good thing.

Joe Flacco is excited to show he’s got gas in the tank, and against the inconsistent Cardinals defense the Jets SHOULD be able to score at least 20 points, which could give them a good chance to get a win.

At this point, it’s a west coast team heading east, and even at 0-4 you have to give the edge to the Jets.

New York Jets 20 Arizona 14