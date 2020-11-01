NFL 2020 Picks Week Eight

By Russ Loede

1. Detroit +3 vs. Colts. Give me the Lions again. They’re a well-balanced, sound football team that has more offensive weapons than a lackluster Colts team that I believe is vastly overrated. Rivers is playing like trash this season and Kenny Golladay is right up there with Allen Robinson as one of the most sure-handed, tough receivers in the game today. Lions can run the ball well, Stafford is poised to have this team contending for the 7th playoff spot in the NFC. Colts will be unveiled as a pretender.

2. Jets +20 at Chiefs. I like the big spread in this spot and Sam Darnold is going to have a bounce back performance in this spot. Jets D has some talent and I think KC is trying to implement the run more and more. Without those D/ST touchdowns last week, the offense seemed content. Chiefs are playing for the down the road…this is the Jets Super Bowl. Perine is showing some promise in the backfield, this smells like a backdoor cover.

3. 49ers +3 at Seattle. Niners get back Tevin Coleman, Seahawks RB situation is a mess. Defensively there’s no comparison between SF and Seattle. Jamal Adams is still banged up, and there’s a huge part of me that believes the 49ers seem disrespected. They’re gunning to win out or lose maybe just a game or two to end the season and get the #1 seed in the NFC. Outside of very fortunate Lockett to Wilson connections Sunday night in Arizona, Pete Carroll’s squad didn’t impress me. 49ers are the team that’s disciplined as play old-fashioned football, whereas the Seahawks make a lot of “lucky” (high degree of difficult) plays and rely on them to large degree. 49ers depth is showing to be tremendous. Lock of the week. Shanahan – best coach in the NFL.

4. Miami +3.5 vs. Rams. Rams don’t scare me offensively down the field and Tua is about to lead a team that will in a year or 2 be competing on a yearly basis in the Playoffs and winning AFC East titles. Miami is shaping up to be a lesser version of the 49ers. Love the coaching staff. Team is committed to running and spreading around the football…like the Rams, but I feel like the extra week of rest with LAR coming off Monday night fist fight w/ Chicago will hurt them ultimately. Look for the Dolphins D to hold Rams to under 20 points and win in the trenches. I think this is the game that gets Miami respect and on the NFL community radar for a team that will be mapping out Playoff reservations as the Niners of the AFC in the future. This is the start.