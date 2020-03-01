New York Jets Expected to Ink Free Agent Offensive Tackle Jack Conkliln

Tackle Jack Conklin is one player who is going to be in high demand on the market this offseason after the Titans opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on him.

While there’s a number of team’s with interest, one team that looks like they have the inside track on Conklin is that of the Jets.

Pro Football Talk reports that “Per a league source, one NFL team has been informed that Conklin plans to sign with the Jets when free agency opens on March 18th.”

that team is the Jets, a team that could use some help on their offensive line with a tackle, and guy that can fit their team like a glove.

There’s wonder how a deal can ‘get done’ between the Jets and Conklin before the tampering period comes into play, but for now no one is saying anything and it looks like all is okay.

Conklin is a former first round pick of the Titans, selected in the first round from Michigan State in 2016.

He has started all 16 games in three of his four seasons in Tennessee.