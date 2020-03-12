Connect with us

New York Giants Rumored to Use Transition Tag on DL Leonard Williams

It sounds like the Giants are going to use the transition tag, as Jordan Raanan reports Big Blue will use the tag on DL Leonard Williams.

The two sides have been working hard to get a long-term deal done, but so far they are still far enough apart that the Giants are going to have to go to ‘plan B’ which is to tag him.

The former Jets first round pick is in the last year of his rookie deal, a deal that has paid him $18.6 million over four seasons.

Last season in 15 games Williams put up 46 tackles with half a sack and a forced fumble.

