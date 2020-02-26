New York Giants Release Linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin

The Giants have released linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Both moves were expected. Ogletree started 26 games for the Giants over the past two seasons, but never quite lived up to his big-money contract. Cutting h8im leaves behind $6.7 million in dead money but also saves New York $5.05 million against the cap.

Originally a first-round pick of the Rams out of Georgia in 2013, the 28-year-old will likely find a market for his services but at a much lower rate than the Giants signed him for in 2017.

Martin played in just five games in 2019 after starting seven games with mixed success in 2018. He is also 28 years old and was originally a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals out of North Carolina in 2014.

Currently no team has fewer 2020 cap dollars devoted to the defensive side of the ball than the Giants and they are expected to purge even more underachieving veterans in the coming weeks. Look for them to strongly consider utilizing the No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 draft on defense.