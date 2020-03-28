New York Giants CB James Bradberry Was Surprised When NY Came Calling

Cornerback James Bradberry was caught by surprise when the Giants came calling on the first day of the NFL’s free agency negotiation window, even though he was originally drafted by Dave Gettleman when Gettleman was the general manager of the Carolina Panthers, Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reports.

“[Gettleman] reached out to my agent,” Bradberry said Friday. “I didn’t even talk to Gettleman. They came out of nowhere to make an offer. I didn’t expect them to come and make an offer.”

Similarly, Bradberry didn’t speak with new head coach Joe Judge until after his deal was in place, and football barely came up in the conversation, with everything going on with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Giants and Bradberry agreed to a three-year contract worth $45 million, including $32 million guaranteed. Bradberry believes the Giants’ sudden aggressiveness stems at least in part from Gettleman’s familiarity with him.

“He already knew the type of guy I was,” Bradberry said. “I knew the type of guy he was, and the type of program he’s trying to build. I can bring my overall knowledge of the game, and help the younger guys get better.”