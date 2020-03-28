New Orleans GM Loomis Appreciates the Team-Friendly Deal QB Brees Gave the Saints

Drew Brees expressed his generosity and exercised philanthropy this week when he and his family announced they were donating $5 million to COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts in Louisiana.

But the Saints quarterback’s selflessness isn’t merely an off-field hobby.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis recently preached about Brees’ desire to re-sign with New Orleans this offseason on a team-friendly deal, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.