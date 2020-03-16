New England Patriots Bring Back Safety Devin McCourty for $23 Million For Two Years

The Patriots are bringing back one of, if not their biggest defensive playmakers, as the team has come to terms on a two-year deal with free safety Devin McCourty.

NFL.com reports that McCourty’s deal will pay him $23 million over two years in Bill Belichick’s defense.

$17 million for McCourty’s deal is guaranteed.

McCourty has been with the Patriots since he was selected 27th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.

During the 2019 season, McCourty registered his fourth consecutive season of 16 starts, and contributed 58 tackles, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and five interceptions, his highest total since 2012.

His play was a big reason why the Pats defense got off to a historic start before they seemed to run out of gas before losing in the AFC Wild Card game at home to the Tennessee Titans.

The 32-year-old McCourty has been a vital member of the team’s last three Super Bowl wins.

His twin brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, was also a member of the 2018 championship team and has been with the franchise since being traded from the Browns prior to the start of that season.