New England OC Josh McDaniels Wants to Be a Head Coach Again

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters Tuesday that he “absolutely” still has aspirations of returning to the head coaching ranks.

“I definitely want to do that,” McDaniels said. “I’d love to have that opportunity if it presents itself.”

McDaniels has been on Bill Belichick’s staff for all six Super Bowl wins in New England, serving as his offensive coordinator for 13 seasons. His first stint as a head coach was a brief one though, as McDaniels was fired in 2010 just a season and a half into his tenure with with the Denver Broncos.

Since then he’s been often sought after, but very picky about where he goes next. After being announced as Indianapolis’ head coach in 2018, McDaniels left the Colts at the altar.

He’s gone on interviews elsewhere, but has yet to depart Foxborough for a second time. Head coaches often get two chances. If neither goes well, it’s tough to get a third look.