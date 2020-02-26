Connect with us

Minnesota Vikings Chatting with Agent for Free Agent DE Everson Griffen

Everson Griffen is set to become a free agent but one that the Vikings really would like to have back with the team if at all possible.

Griffen has been a solid player for the franchise, but at 32 years old, the team needs to be careful on what they are going to pay him if they make him an offer.

Last season Griffen recorded eight sacks and he was able to make a number of big plays for the the Vikings throughout the season.

So it doesn’t come as a shock that the Vikings do want Griffen back, and that chats are ongoing with his agent according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As always, it will come down to money and what Griffen is going to want, along with how many years he thinks he’s worth and if the Vikings agree.

