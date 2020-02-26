Mike McCarthy Says Cowboys Want to Keep Both WR’s Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb

Speaking to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said one of the team’s goals is to have both Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb on the field in 2020 according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

McCarthy said specifically, “The goal is to have both those guys. I was very impressed with (Cobb’s) video.”

Both players are set to become free agent, with Cooper likely garnering a huge contract from either the Cowboys or another suitor while Cobb only signed a one-year, $5 million contract to come to Dallas last offseason.

Cobb and McCarthy enjoyed a long relationship in Green Bay that included the best years of the veteran slot WR’s career. And he performed well in 2019, posting a 55/828/8 line with a robust 15.1 yards-per-catch average in 15 games.

Whether the 29-year-old Cobb returns to Dallas likely depends on just how much money the team has to commit to Cooper and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

Those signings may not leave much in the pot to re-sign Cobb or other less-essential players. Complicating matters is the reality that ongoing CBA discussions aren’t expected to be finalized within the next week, and the Cowboys have indicated that they won’t sign Dak Prescott or Cooper until those talks are done.